Albany Black Chamber Of Commerce Awarded $200,000 Grant From Keybank Foundation

KeyBank Foundation Impact Grant will provide Albany Black Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) $200,000 to help ABCC build a more vital, sustainable organization to serve its members and the community

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023

Albany Black Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) announced an award of $200,000 in grant funding from the KeyBank Foundation. The grant will support capacity-building initiatives that help grow and serve the Capital Region community, and support ABCC's mission of facilitating economic upliftment by implementing a one-stop shop of resources, networking, and workshops to advance and empower black and minority-owned businesses and achieve greater economic prosperity in the Greater Capital Region.

ABCC CEO Deshanna C. Wiggins said, "With the generous grant of $200,000 from the KeyBank Foundation, the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce is poised to take our mission to the next level. This funding will allow us to expand our capacity-building initiatives, enhance our programming, and provide essential support for operating expenses. As we grow, our vision of becoming the ultimate hub for business growth and innovation in the Capital Region is becoming a reality. We are committed to facilitating economic advancement, empowering Black and minority-owned businesses, and fostering greater economic prosperity in our community. We are deeply grateful for KeyBank's support, and we look forward to making a lasting difference in the lives of entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives throughout the Greater Capital Region."

From business training and education programs to advocacy, advisory services, networking events, marketing opportunities, mentoring, and business referrals, ABCC offers a comprehensive range of resources to support their members' business growth and success. Their current program offerings encompass business planning, financial management, human resources, marketing, and advertising, as well as taxes and accounting.

Its headquarters serves as a space where members can gather and socialize offering office space for co-working and conferences, a commercial kitchen for dining, and a bowling alley to meet its members' business and social needs and attract national private sector business talent to the region. This award of $200,000 from the KeyBank Foundation will fund capacity-building initiatives, programming support, and operating expenses as it flourishes into the ultimate hub for business growth and innovation in the Capital Region.

"The work that the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce does lifts our entire community by giving entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives the support they need to grow and succeed," said Fran O'Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. "All of us at KeyBank are proud to support their work to advocate for and expand the economic footprint of Black and minority-owned businesses throughout the Capital Region."

The KeyBank Foundation recognizes that in order to make a lasting difference, it must lift and prioritize funding for organizations that are engaging with community members and community leaders to take action based on existing needs. Grants are awarded to organizations that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion and create a culture where these values are fostered through board members, staff, and the communities they serve. The Foundation invests in organizations that design innovative programming and approaches to solving community needs, motivate and enable people to make sound financial decisions, create measurable improvements in quality of life, and maintain positive change over time for lasting transformational outcomes.

"The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce plays a pivotal role in our community by fostering an equitable and inclusive business environment for Black and minority-led businesses in Albany and the surrounding areas," Tamika Otis, KeyBank Capital Region Corporate Responsibility Officer said. "Both KeyBank and the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce are steadfast in our shared commitment to promoting equity in every facet of our initiatives."

ABOUT THE ALBANY BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The newly formed Albany Black Chamber of Commerce will play a vital role in establishing equitable business opportunities for the BIPOC communities of Albany and the surrounding areas. In partnership with Business for Good, ABCC will provide innovative programs and opportunities in their new home, the historic University Club. To learn more, visit: .

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

