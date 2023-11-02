Zefiro Methane Corp.'S Head Of Operations Featured At Leading Energy Industry Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRADFORD, Pa., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the“Company”,“Zefiro”, or“ZEFI”) Head of Operations Matthew Brooks served as a featured speaker at the Energy Conference Network 's inaugural Orphan & Idle Wells Texas event (“OIWT”). The OIWT, which was held at the end of October in Houston, Texas, was organized to underscore the national proliferation of potentially hazardous unplugged oil and gas wells and highlighted the work of numerous entities striving to help address this public health problem. Mr. Brooks' participation in the event's“Plugging for Carbon Credits” discussion is his latest in a series of public speaking engagements, including his most recent appearance as a panelist at the Energy Conference Network's Digitalization in Oil and Gas event in early October.



Specifically, Mr. Brooks and the other panelists, which included representatives from a non-profit organization and other commercial enterprises, addressed methods for validating carbon credits from measuring greenhouse gas emission removal via idle oil and gas well capping projects. Mr. Brooks underscored Zefiro's innovative efforts to help establish this emerging marketplace and provided his thoughts on several current notable opportunities across the country, highlighted by the Railroad Commission of Texas' goal of capping 800 orphaned wells by the end of 20231.

Pictured at right, Zefiro Head of Operations Matthew Brooks spoke on a panel at the OIWT conference in Houston, Texas

“As Texas and other states across the nation seek to more aggressively confront the burgeoning public health threat presented by unplugged oil and gas wells, it has never been more important for government, commercial, and nonprofit entities operating in this space to maintain open lines of communication,” said Matthew Brooks, Head of Operations, Zefiro Methane Corp. “Events like OIWT are vital to helping shape the solutions needed to reverse this cycle, and our team will continue seeking opportunities to take part in key discussions surrounding methane emission reduction, abandoned well plugging, carbon credit creation, and other processes that are critical to helping solve this problem.”

