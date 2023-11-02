Lifetime Brands To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Thursday, November 9, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 524-8416 or +1 (412) 902-1028 (International). A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through:
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® ChicagoTM Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, HoudiniTM, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire SilverTM, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.
The Company's corporate website is .
Contacts:
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
OR
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / T.J. O'Sullivan / Carly King
212-355-4449
