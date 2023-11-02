Tabnine Appoints Peter Guagenti As President And Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry's first AI-powered assistant for developers, today announced the appointment of Peter Guagenti as President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead go-to-market strategy and growth. Guagenti brings decades of leadership excellence at high-growth companies and will help drive Tabnine in its mission to bring generative AI to the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). As the pioneer in the generative AI coding assistant category, the company currently already serves more than one million developers monthly.



“As technologists, we spent the last 25 years moving the world through digital transformation. But that time will pale in comparison to the transformation we will experience in the next 20 years as we use AI to transform every aspect of how we live and work through algorithms and AI,” Guagenti said.“The SDLC is ripe for this level of disruption. IT organizations and engineering teams continue to face massive hurdles with hiring, training, and retaining developers and operators, while the pace and complexity of development is only increasing. Organizations will need a solution that can help close that gap. Tabnine has already proven its ability to accelerate development, support developer onboarding and training, and improve the reliability of our customers' code, all while keeping user privacy and the security of their codebases at the forefront. Tabnine's approach will propel us to a leadership position in this exciting new category, and I'm excited to join the company during this time of rapid innovation and growth.”

Guagenti is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with expertise in strategy, product development, marketing, sales, and operations. He most recently served as CMO at Cockroach Labs, where he helped drive near 700% revenue growth during his tenure. He previously held leadership positions at leading technology companies including SingleStore, NGINX (acquired by F5 Networks), and Acquia (acquired by Vista Equity Partners). Guagenti also serves as an advisor to a number of visionary AI and data companies; DragonflyDB, Memgraph, and Treeverse.

“While Tabnine's roots are in code generation, we continue to expand its use case to the rest of the SDLC. To accomplish this, we are building a team that not only deeply understands development teams, but also the challenges that modern organizations face when building software,” said Dror Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Tabnine.“Peter is an invaluable addition to Tabnine, with deep experience and the ability to build teams and deliver results. He is critical as we take the next steps in our evolution.”

As an early innovator in generative AI, Tabnine continues to execute on its vision to provide a platform that serves developers at every step of the SDLC - from code completion all the way to deployment - with some users already using Tabnine to complete more than 50% of their code. Most recently, in June the company unveiled Tabnine Chat, an AI code assistant that writes code and answers questions against organizations' codebase . Built with privacy and security at the forefront, Tabnine Chat combines the latest large language models (LLMs) with familiarity of each user's codebase to simplify and accelerate software development and help developers create business outcomes faster.

Tabnine is hiring, to see open positions visit .

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps development teams of every size use AI to accelerate and improve the software development life cycle. As the original AI coding assistant, Tabnine has been used by millions of developers around the world to boost code quality and developer happiness using generative AI technology. Unlike generic coding assistants, Tabnine is the AI that you control; it is private and secure (easily running in your controlled environments), personalized to your team yet never stores or shares your company's code, and is trained exclusively on open-source code with permissive licenses. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Shannon Campbell

PR for Tabnine





