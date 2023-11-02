Rxsight, Inc. Educational And Product Announcements For AAO 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 2, 2023 – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced educational opportunities and product updates at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting on November 3 – 6 in San Francisco. These include three scientific poster presentations (PO005, PO457, PO050) and 15 booth presentations (booth #229). At these events, leading U.S.-based ophthalmologists are slated to discuss diverse topics, including maximizing clinical results using the Light Adjustable LensTM (LAL®) across a broad range of patient profiles, integration of the adjustable lens workflow, and real-life case studies showing the impact of high-quality, customized LAL vision. For the full program of events taking place at AAO 2023, click here .



One of these presentations (by Steven Slade, MD, of Houston-based Slade & Baker Vision on November 4 at 10:30 a.m.) will report clinical results using the LAL+, a new addition to the LAL family that will become available in the first quarter of 2024. The LAL+ has a built-in optical feature that is designed to further extend the depth of focus before light treatments, while preserving the high-quality vision of the LAL already familiar to customers and patients.

RxSight's reconfigured Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) will also be on display during AAO. While providing the same functionality and outcomes as the standard LDD, this compact model has a smaller footprint to address global practice space constraints.

