Global Natural Sweeteners Market Size To Reach USD 6.03 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Drivers:

Natural sweeteners are gaining popularity owing to anti-cariogenic effects, low caloric value, and others. Natural sweeteners are healthier compared to processed sugar and artificial sweeteners as these have additional nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and enzymes, which makes the product more preferred than other similar products on the market. Rising health awareness and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes have shifted a wide population towards low-calorie foods, which has increased the consumption of natural sweeteners and is expected to boost global natural sweeteners market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, new natural sweetener based product launches and availability of healthier food choices, coupled with rapid growth of food and beverages industries will boost consumption of natural sweeteners to a significant extent.

Restraints:

However, variation in quality and yield of natural sweeteners has resulted in variation in costs and high prices of natural sweeteners, which is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, overconsumption of natural sweeteners can lead to various health problem such as poor nutrition, tooth decay, increased triglycerides, weight gain, and others. Besides, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved crude stevia leaves safe for human consumption, which is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global natural sweeteners market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 6.03 Billion in 2032. Increasing utilization of natural sweeteners such as stevia, honey, coconut sugar, monk fruit and others in various end-use industries is revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic had a wide-ranging impact on various industries. The pandemic has slowed global economic growth. However, demand for natural sweeteners in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries continued owing to need to meet food demand and need for such products during the lockdowns. COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions due to delayed raw material supply and delivery. Also, consumers focusing on weight management and following personalized diets for maintaining good health supported demand.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Development of white sugar alternative such as coconut palm sugar is expected to boost growth of the market in the forecast period. Coconut palm sugar is obtained from the sap of flower bud stem of the coconut palm. It is a much healthier option as compared to other substitutes as it has less fructose and low glycemic index. It is healthier option for weight loss and is widely used in the food industry in teas, juices, confectionary, and baked goods. It is also popular owing to its anti-aging properties as it contains essential amino acids that aid in the production of collagen in the skin.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Diversified applications of natural sweeteners and availability of various food and beverages with natural ingredients are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research