Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The 65Th American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that clinical data will be presented for its two BTK degrader programs, NX-5948 and NX-2127, in two posters at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Nurix will also present a trials in progress poster for its NX-1607 program.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Initial findings from first-in-human phase 1a/b study of NX-5948, a selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies

Authors: Emma Searle, Francesco Forconi, Kim Linton, Alexey Danilov, Pam McKay, David Lewis, Dima El-Sharkawi, Mary Gleeson, John Riches, Sarah G. Injac, Ted Shih, Srinand Nandakumar, May Tan, Ganesh Cherala, Erin Meredith, Graham P. Collinsa

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas

Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Publication Number: 4473

Title: A first-in-human phase 1 trial of NX-2127, a first-in-class Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) dual-targeted protein degrader with immunomodulatory activity, in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies

Authors: Alexey Danilov, Michael Tees, Krish Patel, William Wierda, Manish R. Patel, Ian Flinn, Tahir Latif, Weiyun Ai, Meghan C. Thompson, Michael Wang, Clare Sun, Deborah M. Stephens, Michael Thirman, Melissa Gessner, Johannes Wolff, Amanda Schwab, May Tan, Daniel Chan, Erin Meredith, Adrian Wiestner

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas

Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Publication Number: 4463

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-1607, a First-in-Class Oral CBL-B Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Including DLBCL

Authors: Graham P. Collins, William Townsend, Ahmed Abdulgawad, Swathi Namburi, Anja Williams, Ana Filipa Palma Dos Reis, Matthew G. Krebs, Jeff Evans, Sarah P. Blagden, Ruth Plummer, Daniel Hochhauser, Adam Sharp, George Cole, Seema Rogers, Daniel Chan, Sarah Whelan, Dima El-Sharkawi

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas

Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Publication Number: 3093

About NX-2127

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades BTK and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at (NCT04830137 ).

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of BTK that, unlike NX-2127, has been designed to lack cereblon immunomodulatory activity. NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials (NCT05131022 ).

About NX-1607

NX-1607 is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) for immuno-oncology indications including a range of solid tumor types. NX-1607 acts on T cells, NK cells, and dendritic cells to enhance anti-tumor immunity, and has demonstrated single-agent anti-tumor activity in multiple tumor models. NX-1607 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with a variety of oncology indications. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at (NCT05107674 ).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix's drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix's wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“predict,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix's current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of the clinical trial programs for Nurix's drug candidates; the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix's clinical studies; the potential advantages of Nurix's DELigaseTM platform and drug candidates; and the extent to which Nurix's scientific approach and DELigaseTM platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurix's business, its future plans and strategies, its development plans, its preclinical and clinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix's actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix's ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix's collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; (v) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, increasing interest rates, volatile market conditions, instability in the global banking system, uncertainty with respect to the federal budget and debt ceiling, and global events, including regional conflicts around the world, on Nurix's business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (vi) Nurix's ability to protect intellectual property and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

