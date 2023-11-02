Launchdarkly Surpasses 5,000 Customers And Announces New Executive Hires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the platform that helps engineers build products that customers love, today announced it has bolstered its executive team with two new hires. Carly Brantz will be the company's Chief Marketing Officer, leading LaunchDarkly's entire marketing function including pipeline generation, product marketing, events, and corporate communications, among others. Marcus Holm will be the company's new Chief Revenue Officer, heading up LaunchDarkly's global go-to-market and revenue operations.

Prior to joining LaunchDarkly, Carly was most recently the CMO of DigitalOcean, a technology company offering cloud computing solutions. By optimizing marketing operations and growing the marketing team, Carly helped increase revenue, launch the company's new brand, grow monthly web visitors by 50%, and contribute to improvements in NDR. Carly also led DigitalOcean's successful IPO and created its social impact arm, establishing the company as a proponent of social good. Earlier in her career she was the Vice President of Revenue Marketing at SendGrid, where she scaled the marketing team, developed their self-service revenue model, and helped lead both the company's successful IPO and acquisition by Twilio. Brantz sits on the board of both 8base and Leap Energy.

Marcus Holm joins LaunchDarkly with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing revenue teams across a portfolio of technology companies ranging from early-stage to publicly traded. He was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at Forter where he led breakout growth to achieve a 4x valuation increase throughout his tenure. Prior to Forter, Marcus built a global sales organization alongside the Kubernetes founders at Heptio, which was acquired by VMware where Marcus spent a few years in the Modern Applications Platform group. Prior to Heptio, he held various sales and leadership roles at Cloudera leading up to its eventual IPO.

“Carly and Marcus each bring a unique set of skills and experiences that will help fuel our growth, and they are the exact fits for what LaunchDarkly needs moving forward,” said Dan Rogers, CEO at LaunchDarkly.“Both leaders will play critical roles in key areas such as expanding our customer base, strengthening our pipeline generation, developing new revenue streams, and ultimately solidifying LaunchDarkly's position as the leader in feature management and the future of DevOps.”

Both leaders are joining LaunchDarkly at an opportune time with the company recently announcing its Galaxy Product Release at its Galaxy '23 user conference. LaunchDarkly has also reached a major achievement on the customer side and now proudly works with more than 5,000 global customers, including newly added logos such as EasyPark and Verily Life Sciences. Impressively, this year the company has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list , Fast Company's 2023 Most Innovative Companies , acclaimed by SIIA as the“Best DevOps Tool” for the second consecutive year, and included in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100 .

About LaunchDarkly

DevOps has spawned tremendous innovation from CI/CD to agile planning. However, the ongoing struggle to connect the code from engineering teams to compelling customer experiences creates inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented experiences. The LaunchDarkly platform helps engineers connect their work to the thing that matters most - their customers. Now, developers have a safety valve to instantly rewind when things go wrong to improve the velocity and stability of releases. They can target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature. And teams using LaunchDarkly easily drive consistent, engaging mobile experiences through better coordination and optimization of app development. With LaunchDarkly, engineers increase release velocity by 9x, reduce service outages by 97%, and ensure over 99% of users get a bug-free software experience. See why engineering teams at the most innovative companies, including 25 percent of the Fortune 500, build products that customers love with LaunchDarkly. Learn more at .

Contact

