NAR Releases 2024 Statistical And Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2024 statistical and quarterly economic forecast news release schedule . NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY Fri., Jan. 19 December Existing-Home Sales Fri., Jan. 26 December Pending Home Sales Index FEBRUARY Thu., Feb. 8 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Feb. 22 January Existing-Home Sales Thu., Feb. 29 January Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast MARCH Thu., Mar. 21 February Existing-Home Sales Thu., Mar. 28 February Pending Home Sales Index APRIL Thu., Apr. 18 March Existing-Home Sales Thu., Apr. 25 March Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast MAY Wed., May 8 First Quarter Metro Home Prices Wed., May 22 April Existing-Home Sales Thu., May 30 April Pending Home Sales Index JUNE Fri., June 21 May Existing-Home Sales Thu., June 27 May Pending Home Sales Index JULY Tue., July 23 June Existing-Home Sales Wed., July 31 June Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast AUGUST Tue., Aug. 13 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Aug. 22 July Existing-Home Sales Thu., Aug. 29 July Pending Home Sales Index SEPTEMBER Thu., Sep. 19 August Existing-Home Sales Thu., Sep. 26 August Pending Home Sales Index OCTOBER Wed., Oct. 23 September Existing-Home Sales Wed., Oct. 30 September Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast NOVEMBER Thu., Nov. 7 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Nov. 21 October Existing-Home Sales Wed., Nov. 27 October Pending Home Sales Index DECEMBER Thu., Dec. 19 November Existing-Home Sales Mon., Dec. 30 November Pending Home Sales Index

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics .

Information about NAR is available at nar . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar/newsroom .

