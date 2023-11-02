NAR Releases 2024 Statistical And Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2024 statistical and quarterly economic forecast news release schedule .
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
| JANUARY
|
| Fri., Jan. 19
| December Existing-Home Sales
| Fri., Jan. 26
| December Pending Home Sales Index
| FEBRUARY
|
| Thu., Feb. 8
| Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
| Thu., Feb. 22
| January Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., Feb. 29
| January Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
| MARCH
|
| Thu., Mar. 21
| February Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., Mar. 28
| February Pending Home Sales Index
| APRIL
|
| Thu., Apr. 18
| March Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., Apr. 25
| March Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
| MAY
|
| Wed., May 8
| First Quarter Metro Home Prices
| Wed., May 22
| April Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., May 30
| April Pending Home Sales Index
| JUNE
|
| Fri., June 21
| May Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., June 27
| May Pending Home Sales Index
| JULY
|
| Tue., July 23
| June Existing-Home Sales
| Wed., July 31
| June Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
| AUGUST
|
| Tue., Aug. 13
| Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
| Thu., Aug. 22
| July Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., Aug. 29
| July Pending Home Sales Index
| SEPTEMBER
|
| Thu., Sep. 19
| August Existing-Home Sales
| Thu., Sep. 26
| August Pending Home Sales Index
| OCTOBER
|
| Wed., Oct. 23
| September Existing-Home Sales
| Wed., Oct. 30
| September Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
| NOVEMBER
|
| Thu., Nov. 7
| Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
| Thu., Nov. 21
| October Existing-Home Sales
| Wed., Nov. 27
| October Pending Home Sales Index
| DECEMBER
|
| Thu., Dec. 19
| November Existing-Home Sales
| Mon., Dec. 30
| November Pending Home Sales Index
The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics .
Information about NAR is available at nar . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar/newsroom .
