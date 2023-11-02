NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Super League Enterprise

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Super League Enterprise that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Super League Marks One-Year Milestone of Crafting Bespoke In-Game and Social Content for MARVEL SNAP” issued on October 31, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.