Serstech To Present Q3 2023 Interim Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serstech AB (publ) is scheduled to release its interim report for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, November 9. At 2:00 PM CET on the same day, Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor will present the report via Zoom.

Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, and please note that the presentation will be conducted in Swedish. You can participate in the Zoom meeting using either a computer or a mobile phone.

To register for the Zoom meeting, please follow this link:



As the number of seats is limited, we recommend registering early to secure your spot. The presentation will be available on in the days following the session. Additionally, you can view the presentation on the Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance YouTube channel .