Global Li-Fi Market To Reach Value Of USD 124,850.71 Million By 2032 | Emergen Research

The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach a market size of USD 124,850.71 Million by 2032 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising government focus on smart cities is expected to drive global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period. Besides, increasing demand for faster data transmission is expected to stimulate global Li-Fi market growth during the forecast period. Decreasing LED prices worldwide is expected to further boost market growth going forward. The use of LEDs is being encouraged worldwide due to low energy consumption and improved lighting.

However, lack of awareness about Li-Fi technology among potential consumers is expected to hamper growth of the global Li-Fi market to some extent during the forecast period. Segments Covered in the report.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 213.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 70.1% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 124,850.71 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global Li-Fi market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in the global market revenue. Some of the top players are:







Oledcomm SAS



Panasonic Corporation



Signify Holding B.V.



Velmenni OÜ



Renesas Electronics Corporation



PureLiFi Limited



Fsona Networks Corporation



Acuity Brands, Inc.



Lucibel SA VLNComm Inc

Strategic Development

In January 2020, Oledcomm SAS introduced LiFiMAX1G in the LiFiMAX series. LiFiMAX1G enables 1Gbps upstream and 600Mbps downstream bandwidth at a gap of 1–5m for unparalleled Internet-Of-Things (IoT) and robotic connectivity.

Key Highlights of Report



Increasing usage of photodetectors such as photodiodes to track and interpret images in the transmitted signal is a key factor driving revenue growth of the photodetector segment currently, which is also expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 70.3% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the location-based services segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing application of location-based services in the retail sector to precisely calculate footfalls.

In terms of revenue share, the automotive segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of Li-Fi systems in autonomous vehicles for better connectivity.

Factors such as well-established automotive industry and significant presence of international and domestic market players, including Lucibel SA and Signify Holding B.V., among others in countries in Europe is expected to support growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. In October 2019, Signify Holding B.V. and Vodafone GmbH entered into alliance to integrate 5G and LiFi networking systems, offering users ultra-high-speed cellular Internet access.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Li-Fi market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)









Photo-Detector





LEDs





Microcontroller





Optical Sensing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)



Underwater Communication



Standalone Tracker



Indoor Networking



Smartphone



Advance Tracker



Location-Based Services

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)



Healthcare



Aerospace & Defense



Education



Retail



Automotive



Government



Transportation



Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





South Korea





India



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE Rest of MEA

