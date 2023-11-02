Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 01 November 2023:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1065



- including income, 1068



The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1072

- including income, 1076