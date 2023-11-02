North America Takes The Lead In Next-Gen Neutral Host Networks, With Asia Pacific And Europe In Close Pursuit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A comprehensive new report delves into the future of wireless connectivity through next-generation neutral host networks. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the architecture, technology, and potential applications of these cutting-edge networks. Key highlights include core and RAN elements, market opportunities, stakeholder insights, business models, and regulatory considerations.

Key Findings:

The global neutral hosting market is set to reach a staggering $8.7 billion by 2028.North America is poised to lead the neutral hosting market, with Asia Pacific and Europe closely following suit.Distributed antenna system (DAS) based neutral hosting networks will play a critical role in public venue deployments.Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum lays the foundation for next-generation neutral hosting networks.Private wireless networks for enterprise, industrial, and government applications are driving the growth of neutral hosting.The neutral hosting environment for private enterprise and industrial solutions will combine WiFi6, LTE, and 5G radio equipment.DAS-based neutral host solutions will experience significant growth as the demand for serving multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from a single host becomes paramount.

Neutral Host Networks Redefining Wireless Connectivity

Traditionally, mobile network operators (MNOs) have relied on distributed antenna systems (DAS) to address indoor traffic demands in crowded venues. These include stadiums, convention centers, airports, hotels, malls, enterprise buildings, campuses, transit systems, and other high-traffic locations.

However, deploying indoor DAS networks individually by MNOs can be expensive and limits the capacity for multiple operators. Neutral host networks offer an optimal solution to address the challenge of handling substantial traffic in densely populated areas for multiple MNOs.

Under the neutral host model, a third party constructs and operates a single wireless network, facilitating multiple MNOs' connectivity. The third-party host operator initially finances the neutral host deployment, which is subsequently reimbursed by MNOs through a recurring payment system.

Neutral host networks also present an alternative to carrier-deployed WiFi solutions for indoor wireless traffic. DAS-based neutral hosting overcomes common issues associated with carrier WiFi, including network security, performance, user mobility, interference, and service degradation tied to unlicensed spectrum.

Growth and Investment in Neutral Host Networks

The neutral hosting market is a rapidly evolving sector with significant investment from major companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei. These industry giants are developing innovative technologies and solutions to make neutral hosting more appealing to both MNOs and enterprises.

Examples of neutral hosting deployments include:



In the United States, DISH Network is constructing a nationwide 5G network using neutral hosting, leasing infrastructure from American Tower Corporation and Crown Castle International.

In the United Kingdom, Vodafone and O2 are sharing their 5G infrastructure through a neutral hosting agreement with Cellnex. In China, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom are utilizing neutral hosting to deploy 5G networks by leasing infrastructure from China Tower Corporation.

Enterprises Embrace Neutral Hosting

Enterprises are increasingly opting for neutral hosting for private networks due to several advantages, including cost reduction, enhanced flexibility, improved performance, and quicker time-to-market. Neutral hosting enables cost savings on capital and operational expenses associated with building and maintaining private networks. It also grants access to high-performance network infrastructure, along with expertise for rapid and efficient deployment.

