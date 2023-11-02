Inc. Business Media's Vet100 List Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2022 Inc. Vet 100 winners from the IVMF Veteran EDGE convening in Dallas, TX. Credit: Syracuse University

Annual ranking honors 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses

- Dr. Mike Haynie, IVMF Founder and Executive Director

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. Business Media, in partnership with Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) , has announced the seventh annual Vet100 list-a compilation of the nation's fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses. The ranking was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Magazine's Editor in Chief says,“It's a strange time in our economy-one in which all the traditional indicators are sunny but sentiment among consumers and business owners alike is more than a little cloudy. It's time like these that I'm heartened to count so many veterans in the top ranks of American entrepreneurs. The resilient, resourceful, never give up mentality of former military women and men, not to mention their current success, is key in helping us move forward to a place where our heads and our hearts know the future is bright.”

This year, 42 veteran-owned businesses have the distinction of making repeat appearances on the Vet100 list. A newcomer to the list is Flexcare Infusion Centers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the top-ranking veteran-owned business on the Vet100 list and which ranked in 6th place on the Inc. 5000 list. This year's honorees reported an average growth rate of 2,427% over the past three years, and 25 of the businesses appearing on the Vet100 list are alumni of the IVMF's programs. Also, this year's list features nine businesses owned by women veteran entrepreneurs, a unique community of entrepreneurs the IVMF supports through its Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) program.

“In almost every industry we see veteran-owned businesses excelling by applying leadership and management skills they learned from their military service and having tremendous impact in their communities,” said Dr. Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor as well as the Founder and Executive Director of the IVMF.“Veteran entrepreneurs are a critical component of the small business landscape, and we're excited to see our program graduates recognized by Inc., particularly those who are enjoying recurring placement on the Vet100 list. We appreciate Inc. Business Media's commitment to highlighting these success stories. One specific area we're proud to see growth this year is the number of those businesses whose veteran business owners are women. We all take pride in moments like these and we're grateful for the continued partnership with Inc. Business Media.”

The 2024 Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized in March during IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference, which will take place in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list , visit .

About Inc. Business Media and the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. Business Media offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. Business Media. For more information, visit .

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 200,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit syracuse and follow IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

