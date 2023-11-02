Rbmedia To Publish Audio For Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean Series Across Multiple Languages And Formats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of Author Rebecca Yarros | Iron Flame Audiobook Cover

RBmedia logo

“Iron Flame,” the highly anticipated sequel to“Fourth Wing,” is due out on November 7

- Rebecca YarrosLANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it will exclusively create, distribute, and market the complete five-book Empyrean series by New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Yarros. In addition to publishing the English-language audiobooks under its flagship audio brand Recorded Books, RBmedia will also publish the Spanish-language, French-language, and full-cast, dramatized audio versions of the Yarros titles under its other audio brands, including BookaVivo, Éditions Thélème, and GraphicAudio.The first Empyrean book,“Fourth Wing ,” swiftly took over bestsellers lists, book club picks, and BookTok when it was published in the spring. The highly anticipated sequel,“Iron Flame ,” continues the epic“romantasy” about a young woman, Violet, who's trying to survive her lessons at a school for elite dragon riders.Rebecca Yarros said,“I am thrilled to continue working with RBmedia on the Empyrean audiobooks. It's a game changer for me as an author to be able to coordinate with a single publisher on multiple formats and languages. RBmedia makes it easy for listeners throughout the world to access my books in their preferred way-whether that's the traditional audiobook format, Spanish-language, French-language, or the unique dramatized audio version with a full cast, sound effects, and cinematic music.”Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia, said,“We're thrilled to be the one-stop audio shop for authors like Rebecca Yarros to make their work accessible to a diverse array of listeners in their preferred languages and formats. By publishing titles across our multiple audio brands, we create a streamlined publishing and listening experience that makes an author's work available in audio everywhere to everyone around the world.”RBmedia's Empyrean series agreement across multiple brands comes as part of its exclusive partnership with Entangled Publishing, which is releasing the print and eBook versions of the series. Liz Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer and Publisher at Entangled Publishing, said,“We are proud to be partnered with RBmedia to bring bestselling books, including Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series, into the ears of audiobook listeners. RBmedia is dedicated to providing the highest-quality listening experience in multiple languages and unique multi-voice productions.”“Iron Flame,” the second audiobook in the Empyrean series, is available for pre-order now and will be published in North America on November 7. The third audiobook is due to be published in Fall 2024.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 60,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe-at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. Find out more at .About Rebecca YarrosRebecca Yarros is the #1 New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of over fifteen novels including“Fourth Wing” and“In the Likely Event,” with multiple starred Publishers Weekly reviews and a Kirkus Best Book of the Year. She loves military heroes and has been blissfully married to hers for over twenty years. She's the mother of six children, and is currently surviving the teenage years with two of her four hockey-playing sons. When she's not writing, you can find her at the hockey rink or sneaking in some guitar time while guzzling coffee. She and her family live in Colorado with their stubborn English bulldogs, two feisty chinchillas, and a Maine Coon cat named Artemis, who rules them all.To catch up on Rebecca's latest releases and upcoming novels visit .About Entangled PublishingFirst founded in 2011, Entangled Publishing is one of the largest 100% women-owned independent publishers in the adult, young adult, and children's book markets. With 13 imprints and numerous appearances on the New York Times bestseller list, Entangled is distributed by the Big Five publisher Macmillan.

Rebecca Wyatt

RBmedia



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Listen to an excerpt from "Iron Flame"