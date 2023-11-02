Business Reporter: Building Consumer Trust In Generative AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How businesses can handle privacy, security, transparency and accountability concerns

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Pablo Kenney, Vice President at Zendesk explains why regarding generative AI tools as a third party that a business's customers and employees need to trust is key to winning users over to this new technology. The benefits of generative AI are obvious – it can boost productivity and morale by liberating users from mundane tasks, provide access to information that they otherwise wouldn't have, as well as create new scenarios in real time.However, to accelerate take up, customers and employees also need to be convinced that generative AI can demonstrate consistently accurate, safe and appropriate outcomes. They must be aware that the tools they rely on were designed with data and cyber security in mind – the software is kept up to date and access to confidential data is managed properly. To trust these systems, customers also need to feel confident that they are treated fairly by them or can contest any decisions that they feel were made based on the wrong criteria. To achieve this, customers need to be trained to question the outputs of generative AI first, rather than blindly accepting the solutions the emerging technology offers to their questions and prompts. Meanwhile, businesses mustn't forget that trust building shouldn't focus exclusively on users' trust in cutting-edge technologies but be seen in the wider perspective of customers' and employees' trust in the business and the brand.To learn more about how to increase the credibility of generative AI tools, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ZendeskZendesk is a customer service platform that develops software to empower organization and customer relationships. It empowers organizations to improve customer engagement and better understand their customers. Zendesk, headquartered in San Francisco, California serves more than 150,000 customers across hundreds of industries in over 30 languages.

