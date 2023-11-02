(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast Named 2023 #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast by Feedspot

Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah's podcast was named the 2023 #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast by Feedspot for the 2nd consecutive year.

- Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are honoured to announce that the Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast by Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, was AGAIN named 2023 #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast by Feedspot. The best Canada Immigration podcast list is curated from thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority and freshness. The Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast is available on the Ackah Law website and is on the top podcast players including Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and YouTube, and was also named the #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast in 2022.In October 2023, Feedspot recognized Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Business Immigration Law:. 2023 #1 of 20 Best Canada Immigration Podcasts. 2023 #2 of 100 Best Canada Law Blogs and Websites. 2023 #6 of 60 Best Alberta Law Blogs and WebsitesEvelyn Ackah is proud of the awards and recognitions she and Ackah Business Immigration Law have received for client satisfaction, public education and exemplary legal services. Calgary Business Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law, said,"Immigration law frequently changes, and can be confusing. Our podcast, blog, webinars, social media and newsletters are critical communication channels for immigration news and updates to our clients and followers. It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients current on the latest immigration news."Visit the Ackah Law website for a complete list of awards and recognitions. Evelyn Ackah is proud of the awards and recognitions Ackah Business Immigration Law has earned for client satisfaction and legal services."About FeedspotFeedspot is a content reader for reading all your favourite blogs, news websites, YouTube channels, podcasts, magazines, RSS feeds and social site accounts from one place.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at or 403.452.9515.

