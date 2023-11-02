Agribusiness Risk Services Welcomes Chris Frechette As President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Frechette, AICWINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agribusiness Risk Services (ARS), the U.S. leader in Farm / Ag property and casualty claims management and loss control services, announced today the hiring of Chris Frechette, AIC, as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Frechette brings more than three decades of claims experience and executive leadership with both carriers and TPAs at the national level. His addition to ARS comes during a period when demand for the company's niche expertise continues to escalate, as insurers and MGAs pursue improved underwriting profitability.Prior to ARS, Frechette most recently served as the Vice President of Casualty at Sedgwick, the world's largest Third-Party Administrator (TPA). Previous roles included Director of Claims at AmTrust Financial Services and Vice President of Casualty Claims at Zurich North America. Throughout his career, Frechette has distinguished himself with a commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement, leveraging frameworks such as Lean Six Sigma, in which he is a certified Black Belt, and Total Quality Management (TQM). In addition, he has earned a reputation as a claims industry innovator, thought leader, and published author, with white papers, analyses, opinion commentaries, and quotes frequently appearing in industry publications such as CLM and Insurance Journal, among other print and online news outlets.William G.“Will” Johnson III, Chief Executive Officer of ARS's parent company Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), expressed his optimism about the future under Frechette's leadership, stating: "I am delighted to welcome Chris as ARS's President and COO. The existing ARS team has already distinguished themselves in the Farm / Ag space, and with the addition of Chris's decades of experience on large stages, along with his drive to constantly improve and the requisite skill set to execute with precision, we are positioned to continue our vigorous and unambiguous pursuit of being the best Farm / Ag claims and loss control organization on the planet."Frechette added, "I am honored to join the ARS team. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my own values, and it is invigorating to be part of an organization dedicated to being the best in the world. I look forward to contributing to ARS's continued success and growth while delivering exceptional value to the insurers and MGAs that trust us to serve their policyholders."Agribusiness Risk Services (ARS) ( ) is the only U.S.-based claims and loss control organization focused exclusively on the Farm / Ag space. ARS helps insurers, MGAs, program administrators, and other specialty underwriters improve the underwriting profitability of their Farm / Ag portfolios by delivering expertise-driven claims management and loss control services. ARS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) ( ).Agribusiness Risk Underwriters was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Farm / Ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

