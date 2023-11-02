People Science Announces The Launch Of Hiregate, The Game-Changing HR Technology Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPRING LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- People Science , a Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), has announced the launch of Hiregate , a powerful RCTS, (Recruiter and Candidate Tracking System), that augments Applicant Tracking Systems and provides comprehensive data to uncover the underlying factors and challenges in the recruitment process.

Over the years, People Science, as an RPO partner experienced in navigating more than thirty-two different Applicant Tracking Systems, often had to create their own reporting solutions that augmented their client's ATS in an attempt to gain a holistic view of recruitment analytics.

Created by the People Science's expert Recruiting Team, Hiregate streamlines candidate information management while capturing critical recruitment metrics. This real-time data and reporting capability empowers talent acquisition professionals and business leaders by allowing them to make data driven hiring decisions.

Hiregate, by design, encompasses the entire Human Resources Technology Cycle spanning from sourcing to hiring, a feature not typically found in Applicant Tracking and Candidate Relationship Management systems. This marks a significant achievement for Talent Acquisition.

Responding to strong demand from corporate clients and their RPO and Talent Acquisition Consulting partners, People Science is now offering Hiregate as a standalone product.

