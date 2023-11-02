The National WWII Museum: A Testament To New Orleans' Role In History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside the Higgins LCVP

Andrew Higgins' LCVP

- -General Dwight Eisenhower

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National WWII Museum stands as a monument of historical significance and a testament to the resilient spirit of not just our veterans, but also the city of New Orleans itself. Today, we, at New Orleans Guest House, take immense pride in our proximity to this prestigious institution and aim to highlight the monumental role that our city played in securing victory during World War II.

Located in the heart of New Orleans, the National WWII Museum was meticulously placed here to honor the birthplace of the Higgins Boat – a vessel that changed the course of history and was pivotal in the Allies' victory. The Higgins Boat, or Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP), was a small, versatile ship capable of transporting troops and supplies from ship to shore, navigating obstacles that would have otherwise been impassable.

The genius behind this invention was Andrew Higgins, a New Orleans-based manufacturer who foresaw the need for such a vessel and took it upon himself to turn this vision into a reality. Higgins Industries transformed the streets of New Orleans into a wartime assembly line, employing thousands and operating around the clock to produce these indispensable boats.

At the peak of production, Higgins Industries was churning out an astonishing 700 boats per month, a feat that speaks volumes about the dedication and capability of our city. It was here, on the very streets of New Orleans, that these vessels were assembled before being shipped overseas to the battlegrounds of Europe.

The LCVP's design was revolutionary. With its shallow draft, ramp-loading bow, and ability to operate in both open sea and shallow water, it played a crucial role in numerous amphibious assaults, including the infamous D-Day landings.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower himself credited Higgins and his boat with winning the war for the Allies, stating, "Andrew Higgins is the man who won the war for us... If Higgins had not designed and built those LCVPs, we never could have landed over an open beach. The whole strategy of the war would have been different."

Here at New Orleans Guest House, located in the historic French Quarter, we not only provide our guests with clean, affordable accommodations and a welcoming staff, but we also immerse them in the rich history of our city. We encourage visitors to explore the National WWII Museum, to learn about the ingenuity and tenacity that flourished on our streets, and to pay their respects to the men and women who served our country.

The National WWII Museum stands not just as a collection of artifacts and stories, but as a living, breathing reminder of New Orleans' integral role in one of the most pivotal moments in world history. It is a place of education, reflection, and inspiration, reminding us all of the power of determination, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of our city.

We invite you to step back in time, to explore the legacy of the Higgins Boat, and to discover the undeniable impact that New Orleans had on the outcome of World War II. Join us in paying homage to our veterans and in celebrating our city's remarkable contribution to freedom and democracy.

CONTACT:

Karen Brem

Marketing Director

New Orleans Guest House

Phone: (504)566-1177

Email: neworleansguest

Karen Brem

Faubourg NOLA Homes, LLC

+1 9792364126

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook