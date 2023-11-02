The Vanella Group, Inc. Named Finalist In 2023 BASA Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telesales 2.0® method of sales development for enterprise tech

The Vanella Group, Inc., an award-winning B2B Telemarketing and Outbound Teleservices firm, is listed as a finalist in the 2023 BASA Awards.

- MariAnne VanellaSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Vanella Group, Inc. today announced they have been named as a finalist in 2023 BASA Awards. BASA brings an unwavering love for small businesses; the Best of America Small Business Awards exist to recognize, honor, celebrate, and promote small businesses for their notable efforts in growing and building our communities and a better working world.The Vanella Group, Inc. is one of the core providers in the industry of B2B Telemarketing and Outreach for the enterprise tech industry. Founded in 2000, The Vanella Group, Inc. has been helping enterprise technology companies in North America increase sales and drive revenue growth. The Vanella Group, Inc. works with some of the most notable brands in technology and utilizes the latest developments in sales and marketing technology to execute their programs.CEO, MariAnne Vanella states "Telesales 2.0® is our proprietary methodology that brings consistent results year after year. We employ AI, Intent Data, and other innovative tech. Our goal is to bring expertise, deep knowledge, and an unmatched tech stack to leverage innovation for our clients' revenue growth. We are so pleased to be named a finalist in the award process; we know the participation is considerable for this award and being a finalist is a real honor."The Vanella Group, Inc. has grown from a small company operating from a very modest setup to becoming one of the most well-known firms in our space. Being able to maintain our growth trajectory is exciting and they are looking forward to 2024 to open up even more opportunities.About The Vanella Group, Inc.The Vanella Group, Inc. is an industry-leading provider of B2B telemarketing, sales pipeline development and lead generation solutions that empower enterprise technology businesses to reach their revenue goals. Beyond their business operations, they actively promote corporate social responsibility, championing educational causes and supporting vulnerable communities.

MariAnne Vanella

The Vanella Group, Inc.



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Modern selling to tech stakeholders