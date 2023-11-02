Ferd & Gladys Alpert JFS Named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit Of The Year Award By Nonprofits First®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gary Hoffman, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFSWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS), a nationally accredited non-profit, non-sectarian organization serving children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors, was awarded the 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year Award (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®, an organization that accredits and provides resources to nonprofits in Palm Beach County. The Hats Off Nonprofit Awards celebrate and honor nonprofit organizations and individuals in Palm Beach County that dedicate themselves to making the community a better place to live and work.This year's Seventh Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards were presented on October 3, 2023, at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS, accepted the award on the organization's behalf.“We're honored to be the recipient of the 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year Award,” said Hopin.“The Alpert Jewish Family Service team is passionate about our work and this recognition is a testament to our agency's unwavering commitment to the communities we serve.”Gary Hoffman, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS, added:“Our Palm Beach County community is bursting with effective nonprofit organizations, and we are honored to be highlighted among the best of the best. It is a true testament to the work of our agency's professionals.”Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a trusted organization with a team of approximately 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities.A total of 167 nominations in 11 categories were evaluated by a panel of 40+ leaders from the business and philanthropic communities who are independent of Nonprofits First. Learn more about the Hats Off Nonprofits of the Year Awards at .About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of approximately 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit or phone 561-684-1991.

