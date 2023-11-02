Turkmenistan Airlines Announces Winter Flight Destinations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 2. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 7 countries from
November 1 this year, Trend reports.
According to the Turkmenistan Airlines, the airline will perform
flights to Türkiye, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, the UAE and
India.
Turkmen Airlines planes will fly 5 times a week to Kazan, 10 to
Istanbul (one of the flights will start operating from December 5),
2 to New Delhi, 2 to Dubai, 2 to Beijing, 1 to Frankfurt am Main, 1
to London.
Meanwhile, this year the Turkmen Hosh Syyahat Economic
Association signed a contract on expanding cooperation and selling
tickets to Turkish Airlines.
As part of this agreement, a fresh branch of Turkish Airlines
was established in Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan capital.
Thus, the Hosh Syyahat Economic Association became the
authorized agent of Turkish Airlines in Turkmenistan.
