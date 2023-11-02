               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan Airlines Announces Winter Flight Destinations


11/2/2023 9:14:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 2. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 7 countries from November 1 this year, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmenistan Airlines, the airline will perform flights to Türkiye, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, the UAE and India.

Turkmen Airlines planes will fly 5 times a week to Kazan, 10 to Istanbul (one of the flights will start operating from December 5), 2 to New Delhi, 2 to Dubai, 2 to Beijing, 1 to Frankfurt am Main, 1 to London.

Meanwhile, this year the Turkmen Hosh Syyahat Economic Association signed a contract on expanding cooperation and selling tickets to Turkish Airlines.

As part of this agreement, a fresh branch of Turkish Airlines was established in Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan capital.

Thus, the Hosh Syyahat Economic Association became the authorized agent of Turkish Airlines in Turkmenistan.

