Turkish President Arrives In Kazakhstan To Attend Jubilee Summit Of OTS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived on an official visit to
Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Erdogan was met at the airport in Astana by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
The president will take part in the jubilee 10th meeting of the
Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) in Astana, which will be held under the motto“Turk
Time!”.
The meeting is set to take place on November 3, 2023.
Hosted by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of
Kazakhstan, the Summit is expected to gather Presidents of
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.
Additionally, Heads of State/Government from OTS Observers and
the Secretary General of the OTS will be in attendance.
