Balance In Azerbaijan's Currency Market Keeps Exchange Rate Stable - CBA Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The balance currently observed in the currency market of Azerbaijan supports exchange rate stability, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Kazimov noted that the Central Bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market in connection with fiscal operations amounted to $1.2 billion.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

