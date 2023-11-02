Balance In Azerbaijan's Currency Market Keeps Exchange Rate Stable - CBA Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The balance
currently observed in the currency market of Azerbaijan supports
exchange rate stability, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
(CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
Kazimov noted that the Central Bank's interventions in the
foreign exchange market in connection with fiscal operations
amounted to $1.2 billion.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
