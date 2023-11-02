               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Balance In Azerbaijan's Currency Market Keeps Exchange Rate Stable - CBA Chairman


11/2/2023 9:14:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The balance currently observed in the currency market of Azerbaijan supports exchange rate stability, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Kazimov noted that the Central Bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market in connection with fiscal operations amounted to $1.2 billion.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107360636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search