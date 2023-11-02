Azerbaijan Announces Number Of State-Owned Land Plots Turned Private

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Some 87
state-owned land plots have so far been privatized in Azerbaijan in
2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
The minister noted that measures are being taken to reduce the
state's share in 8 large state-owned enterprises.
"In this regard, discussions with international consultants have
been initiated and work is underway to prepare proposals," he
said.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
