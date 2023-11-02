Azerbaijan Announces Number Of State-Owned Land Plots Turned Private

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Some 87 state-owned land plots have so far been privatized in Azerbaijan in 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The minister noted that measures are being taken to reduce the state's share in 8 large state-owned enterprises.

"In this regard, discussions with international consultants have been initiated and work is underway to prepare proposals," he said.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

