Azerbaijan's Inflation Expected To Remain In Target Range For Next Medium Term

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan predicts that inflation will be in the target range
in the next medium-term period, Chairman of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget
of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
The CBA head noted that the average term is understood as two
years.
"We are focusing at medium-term inflation rather than annual
inflation. On the other hand, we are also easing policy in the
context of substantially exceeding supply in the foreign exchange
market. By the end of the year, we hope to have increased our
monetary base by 20 percent. This also raises concerns about future
macroeconomic stability. As a result, discount rate settings are
being reduced in order to limit potential future effects," Kazimov
added.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107360634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.