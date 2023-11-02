In Chernihiv And Sumy Regions, 67 Settlements Without Electricity Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 15 settlements are partially and 52 are completely cut off from power supply as a result of Russian shelling. The shelling on November 1 left 25 settlements in the Donetsk region without electricity.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the hostilities, 10 settlements in the Chernihiv region were cut off from electricity ( four of them partially), 57 settlements in the Sumy region (11 of them partially), and more than 18,000 consumers in the Kharkiv region. Yesterday, 25 settlements in the Donetsk region lost power due to shelling," the statement said.

Due to Russian aggression, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions are also left without power supply.

Repair teams are working where the security situation allows. In total, over 14 thousand consumers were supplied with electricity over the day, mostly in the Donetsk region.

In Kherson, power engineers reconnected 178 access points that were de-energized after the flooding. As a result of the explosion at Kakhovka HPP, 1,020 consumers are still without power.

During the day on November 1, consumers in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions had temporary power outages. All customers have now been reconnected. More than 1,000 customers in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 1,200 in the Odesa region remain without power due to technological disruptions.

23 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Sumy regions remain without power due to the weather.

As reported, the Ministry of Energy denies the information about the planned power outages in November.