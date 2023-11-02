Number Of Palestinians Killed In Gaza Surpasses 9,000, Say Hamas Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes has risen to 9,061, according to the Hamas-led health ministry.

This was reported by Sky New , Ukrinform reported.

Among the dead were 3,760 children and 2,326 women, it said.

A further 32,000 people were injured.

As reported, in the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group HAMAS launched an attack on Israel. The militants broke through into the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile strike. The invasion was accompanied by mass killings of civilians.

Israel officially declared a state of war, mobilized 300,000 reservists, and began destroying military facilities and terrorist leaders.