Apcs, Drones, Radars: Germany Sends Another Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has handed over another military aid package to Ukraine, including two air surveillance radars TRML-4D for the IRIS-T system.
The list of the military assistance provided by the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine has been updated on the website of the German Federal Government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In particular, Ukraine received two air surveillance radars TRML-4D, 12 armored personnel carriers (APCs), seven reconnaissance drones Primoco ONE, two AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters, five unmanned surface vessels, 10,000 safety glasses, 32 SatCom terminals, one PCB printer, four truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers, 12 trucks MAN TGS, and 30,000 winter clothing sets.
Additionally, the German side is planning to send 25 LEOPARD 1 A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of the project jointly financed with Denmark.
