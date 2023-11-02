New Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To Iraqi President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq, Nasir
Mammadov, presented his credentials to the President of this
country, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid. The ambassador conveyed the
greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, to the President of Iraq. President Abdullatif
According to Azernews, Jamal Rashid expressed his gratitude and
asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, the continuation of positive
cooperation between the two countries in a bilateral and
multilateral format, as well as prospects for the development of
relations in the economic, commercial, political, and humanitarian
spheres, were discussed.
At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged on issues
of mutual interest.
