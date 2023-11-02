               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To Iraqi President


11/2/2023 9:14:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, presented his credentials to the President of this country, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid. The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the President of Iraq. President Abdullatif

According to Azernews, Jamal Rashid expressed his gratitude and asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the continuation of positive cooperation between the two countries in a bilateral and multilateral format, as well as prospects for the development of relations in the economic, commercial, political, and humanitarian spheres, were discussed.

At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107360630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search