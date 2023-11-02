New Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To Iraqi President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, presented his credentials to the President of this country, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid. The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the President of Iraq. President Abdullatif

According to Azernews, Jamal Rashid expressed his gratitude and asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the continuation of positive cooperation between the two countries in a bilateral and multilateral format, as well as prospects for the development of relations in the economic, commercial, political, and humanitarian spheres, were discussed.

At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.