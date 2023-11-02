Fewer Risks Await Azerbaijan's Economy Amidst Tensions In Middle East: Economist

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva, AZERNEWS
Global economic risks are one of the issues that concern the
world today. These risks can arise from a variety of sources and
have wide-ranging effects.
They are mostly potential threats caused by political, ethnic,
religious, environmental, and social factors. Besides, climate
change, pandemics, economic inequality, natural disasters, war,
terrorist acts, etc. can also be cited as the causes of the global
economic recession.
Without going too far, let's take a look at three years ago.
The dreadful virus called COVID-19 has emerged, causing serious
health, social, and economic consequences on a global scale.
During the pandemic, connections were weakened and trips were
reduced. Only food and distant activities remained available for
basic needs. In the rest of the areas, there is a slowdown due to
reduced demand. Unfortunately, the biggest loser from the pandemic
is still the tourism sector. From several angles, international
travel restrictions applied during the pandemic. Measures such as
airport closures, quarantine requirements, and travel bans blocked
the way for tourists and travellers and also hindered the tourism
activities of individual companies.
As mentioned in the recent reports, the ongoing tension in the
Middle East is already having an impact on small and medium-sized
businesses. Tourism is obviously an important source of income in
many countries. A decline in tourism spending leads to an economic
recession and revenue losses.
If we look at the ongoing wars today, conflicts and political
tensions are damaging investor confidence and creating economic
uncertainty. As conflicts drag on, arms production increases, but
the economies of arms-buying countries slow down. This leads to
increased barriers to trade. Regions with intense conflict are
risky for potential investors. Foreign investments in conflict
regions are decreasing. Companies are also turning to safer regions
instead of investing in unstable regions. For example, the outbreak
of the armed conflict in Gaza caused several oil companies to close
their oil wells and withdraw from the region. Having opined on this
issue, economist Eldaniz Amirov was however, a little positive
about this process. He said that the companies ceasing to operate
are a drop in the ocean.
"As for the closure of oil wells by some companies due to the
conflict between Israel and Hamas, these are the wells aimed at
paying a very small part of the demand in the global oil market.
This is not reflected in oil prices. It does not have any negative
effect on Azerbaijan. Even if it sounds a little strange, I would
say that this type of conflict has more positive effects on
Azerbaijan.
It is true that it is not a desirable process in general; it
would be better not to have it,” he added.
“Azerbaijan also suffered from the pain of the Garabagh conflict
for many years. Let's look at the impact of this conflict on the
economy of Azerbaijan in the last 30 years," Amirov emphasized.
Saying that the Armenian side still hesitantly recognize the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the expert continued his
speech as follows:
"It is still unreliable, even though the Armenian side has
recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. There are
several stages to be implemented until an agreement is reached
between the countries of the region in this regard. The issue of
the Zangazur Corridor is the part of the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia that needs to be discussed the most and the
details of which need to be clarified. It is very difficult to say
anything concrete about this. Because the final decision has not
been made in this regard. However, I believe that the Zangazur
Corridor will be opened in all cases, and this will have positive
effects on the economy of Azerbaijan, including Armenia itself,"
the economist concluded.
