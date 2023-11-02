(MENAFN) Recent statements from the Russian Defense Ministry have raised serious allegations against the United States, accusing it of using Africa as a testing ground for biological weapons projects under the guise of public health initiatives. The ministry claims that the United States is relocating "unfinished" projects from Ukraine to various African countries, including Nigeria.



These purported experiments are allegedly being conducted by America's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the State Department.



Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, has expressed concern over what he deems "illegal" experiments in Nigeria and several other African nations. He asserts that Washington justifies its biological projects in Nigeria as efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. Kirillov points to statistics indicating that 60 percent of Nigerians afflicted with the disease receive antivirus therapy from the "Pentagon-affiliated" biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. He further claims that this company had previously tested its drugs on Ukrainians.



Despite substantial annual funding of approximately USD100 million, Kirillov highlights that the HIV incidence rate in Nigeria remains nearly unchanged, aligning with 2009 figures. Moreover, mortality rates among HIV-infected individuals have not shown significant improvement. This leads the Russian official to suggest that "American pharmaceuticals, even with the documented increase in consumption in Nigeria, do not have a tangible therapeutic impact, and Nigerian citizens are being exploited as a 'free clinical resource.'"



The Russian Defense Ministry points to a three-year contract signed in August 2022 between DTRA and American non-profit RTI International. The contract's aim is to monitor infectious disease threats in Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. According to the ministry, this agreement is part of a broader Pentagon agenda involving "biological espionage" in the region.



These allegations have sparked international concern, with calls for thorough investigations into the claims made by the Russian Defense Ministry. Both the United States and Nigerian authorities have vehemently denied the accusations, emphasizing their commitment to public health initiatives and disease prevention.



The allegations put forth by the Russian Defense Ministry raise critical questions about the ethics and transparency of biological research and testing initiatives in Africa. The international community awaits further information and investigations to determine the veracity of these claims and ensure the protection of the rights and well-being of the affected populations.



