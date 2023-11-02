Bodies Of Two Missing Shepherds Found S. Lebanon - NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The bodies of two young shepherds who went missing on Wednesday were found near the town of Wazani, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Thursday.

The NNA said that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the two shepherds near the Wazani River.

Meanwhile, the NNA quoted the Lebanese Islamic Resistance saying that one of its members was killed during a confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces whereas it downed an Israeli drone, with a surface to air missile, hovering over the airspace of villages of Al-Malkiyyeh and Hounin, and was "successfully shot down and crashed."

Furthermore, the NNA noted that the Israeli occupation shelled the Lebanese village of Aita Al-Shaab, as well as the outskirts of the village of Ramyeh, whereas an Israeli occupation drone fired two missiles at the village of Adessa. (end)

