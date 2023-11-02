Saudi Arabia Launch Aid Campaign For Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched Thursday a campaign to help the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman instructed the launch of the campaign, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeea, Royal Court Advisor and Supervisor of the Center, said in a statement cited by SPA news agency.
He said King Salman donated 30 million Riyals (USD eight million) and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with 20 million Riyals (USD 5.3 million).
This popular campaign, he added, was within Saudi Arabia's historic support of the Palestinian people. (end)
