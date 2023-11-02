MP Hamdan Al-Azmi Requests Grilling Of Commerce, Industry Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- MP Hamdan Al-Azmi presented a request to grill Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, made of six issues.

According to Al-Dustoor news network on Thursday, the grilling involves using the office to avoid facing fraud charges, as the MP stated, neglecting duties and undermining Kuwait's security, financial and administrative violations that wasted public funds and misleading the State Audit Bureau.

The interpellation also includes failure to manage the The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and failure in supervising prices.

According to article 100 of the constitution, the National Assembly can discuss the grilling eight days after submitting the request. The minister have the right to request extening the period to two weeks. (end)

