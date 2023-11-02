IFJ: At Least 25 Palestinian Journalists Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- At least 25 Palestinian journalists have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during on-going military aggression by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on the Gaza Strip, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported Thursday.

The IFJ condemned the killings and continued attacks on journalists and called for an immediate investigation into their deaths.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "Media workers in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without interference. The IFJ calls on all combatants in this conflict to do their utmost to safeguard journalists and media professionals."

The Brussels-based IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 146 countries. (end)

