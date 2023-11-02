Global Call On Israel To Protect Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- More than 70 journalists associations and unions from all over the world, including Kuwait, Thursday called on the Israeli occupation to take explicit steps to protect the lives of journalists covering the war in Gaza, in accordance with international law.

The call was launched by the Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) which has signatories from every continent.

It calls on the Israeli occupation forces to rigorously observe international law that requires combatants to take all reasonable steps to treat journalists as civilians and to safeguard their lives.

Since the war started the number of fatalities among media workers has exceeded one a day - a rate that is without precedent, said the IFJ in a press release.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "The number of media workers who have lost their lives in three weeks of conflict is unprecedented. This rate of attrition among media workers has deeply shocked journalists the world over. No one can watch the growing tally of fallen colleagues with mounting horror."

"We demand an explicit commitment from the Israelis that their armed forces will take every effort to ensure that the grim tally of journalists who have died in this conflict rises no further - this is no more than is required by international law. This is simply unacceptable," he stressed.

The signatories include Kuwait Journalists Association, Oman Journalist Association, Bahrain Journalist Association, Yemeni Journalists Syndicate among others. (end)

