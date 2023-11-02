Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Sign Cybersecurity Mou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding in the field of cybersecurity.

Kuwait was represented in the MoU's signing, on the second day of the Riyadh-held Global Cybersecurity Forum, by the Head of National Center for Cybersecurity Major General Mohammad Bouarki, while Saudi Arabi was represented by Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) Majed Al-Mazyad.

In a statement to KUNA, Bouarki said that this MoU is aimed at opening broad horizons for transferring knowledge and sharing experiences in the cybersecurity field between the two sides, stressing the importance of cooperation in the field to better counter cyberattacks.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting this global event. (end)

