GCC stocks gain after Fed meeting

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were in the positive territory with traders reacting to the Federal Reserve’s meeting yesterday. The latter maintained its interest rates at the same level.

The Dubai stock market continued to see additional gains, extending its rebound. However, the main index remains well below its peak and could remain at risk. Positive company earnings could help the market to continue recovering in addition to the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

On the Abu Dhabi stock market, company earnings supported performances. As a result, the main index recorded some more gains. However, it could come under pressure if traders move to secure their gains.

The Qatari stock market recorded positive performances across the board with limited losses for some individual stocks. The market could continue to find support in the resilient financial sector which could continue to benefit from elevated interest rate levels.





