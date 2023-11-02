Stock Futures Edge Higher After Fed's Rate Decision

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) US stock futures are slightly higher today following strong gains in the US stock market yesterday. This surge was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged as expected, although they did not rule out a potential rate increase at the December meeting. Additionally, there was some optimism that the Fed might conclude its rate-hiking cycle.

US Treasuries Yields retreated after reaching a peak in October, supporting sentiment and the stock market's rally. While it posted consecutive days of gains this week, the market could remain at risk of price corrections while it continues to see a downtrend overall. Resilient economic conditions and a tight monetary policy could continue to constitute important risks.

In this regard, the market could closely monitor the upcoming labor market data today and tomorrow. The data could affect monetary policy expectations and fuel some volatility.

The technology sector performed well yesterday in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s decision. While it was affected by mixed earnings results from mega-cap technology companies during the last few days, investors’ attention could turn to the publication of Apple's earnings today. Apple’s earnings could have a significant impact on the market.





