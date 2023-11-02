Nanowire 'Brain' Learns More Efficiently Than Computer AI

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The world is infatuated with artificial intelligence (AI), and for good reason. AI systems can process vast quantities of data in a seemingly superhuman way.

However, current AI systems rely on computers running complex algorithms based on artificial neural networks . These use huge amounts of energy , and use even more energy if you are trying to work with data that changes in real time.

We are working on a completely new approach to“machine intelligence.” Instead of using artificial neural network software, we have developed a physical neural network in hardware that operates much more efficiently.

Our neural networks, made from silver nanowires, can learn on the fly to recognize handwritten numbers and memorize strings of digits.

Our results are published in a new paper in Nature Communications, conducted with colleagues from the University of Sydney and the University of California, Los Angeles.

A random network of tiny wires

Using nanotechnology, we made networks of silver nanowires about one-thousandth the width of a human hair. These nanowires naturally form a random network, much like the pile of sticks in a game of pick-up sticks.