German court demands return of seized assets to Russian billionaire

(MENAFN) A German regional court in Frankfurt has determined that the retention of documents and property belonging to Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov by the Office of the Federal Prosecutor is unlawful, according to Usmanov's press office. The ruling mandates the return of all documents and property seized during a criminal investigation launched against Usmanov last year.



The decision pertains to property confiscated during police raids conducted a year ago at several villas, including one in the holiday town of Rottach-Egern, an apartment, and a yacht allegedly linked to the businessman. In September 2022, German authorities seized nearly 90 bank reports detailing what they referred to as "suspicious transactions" by Usmanov, along with some reportedly valuable artworks.



German law enforcement accused the Russian businessman of using an "extensive and complex network of companies and corporations" to conceal the origins of several transactions between 2017 and 2022. In May, the Frankfurt court declared police raids on the properties, part of a money laundering, tax evasion, and sanctions violation case, as unlawful.



The court emphasized that Usmanov requires legal protection, as federal prosecutors continued to retain the seized property and documents for their own purposes, despite rendering the search warrants ineffective, according to Usmanov's press office.



