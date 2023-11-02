Axis Communication Introduces Network-Based 60Ghz Radar For Area And Traffic Monitoring 24/7

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, November 2023: Axis Communications has announced a high-frequency radar that can accurately detect, classify, and track humans and vehicles. This powerful device uses advanced radar technology, so it doesn't depend on visibility to detect and track objects ensuring energy cost savings.

AXIS D2210-VE Radar offers a 95° field of view and can deliver the position of an object for accurate detection 24/7 in various weather and light conditions. It can detect humans at up to 60 m (200 feet) and vehicles up to 90 m (295 feet). Additionally, with road monitoring profile enabled, the detection range for vehicles increases up to 150 m (492 feet). This radar can also be used to trigger events and gather more reliable traffic statistics 24/7. In addition, AXIS Speed Monitor, available as a free download, can efficiently gather actionable data about the monitored road.

This compact, network-based device can be used stand-alone for non-visual monitoring. Furthermore, with smart coexistence functionality, it's possible to combine up to eight AXIS D2210-VE radars in close proximity. Additionally, it is possible to expand the installation with up to six AXIS D2110-VE radars and customize the detection area depending on the needs. It should also be noted that radar waves from Axis radar devices are harmless-even with continuous exposure humans can get close to them without any risks.



Accurately detect, classify, and track objects

Monitor vehicle speeds up to 200 km/h (125 mph)

Easily connect with PoE-out and edge-to-edge

Compact design with a 95° field of view Integrated dynamic LED strip

AXIS D2210-VE can be wrapped in colored, non-metallic, non-carbon-based foil to blend seamlessly into various environments or, if desired, to stand out. An integrated dynamic LED strip can be used to warn or notify, or it can be switched off for more discrete monitoring. Edge-to-edge technology makes it possible to connect AXIS D2210-VE to existing installations without an additional license, reducing costs and installation time. Furthermore, PoE-out can power an additional device without an extra cable drop.