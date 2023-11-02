Jaipur Rugs Presents A Mirage Of Craftsmanship And Culture At Downtown Design

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Jaipur Rugs, a global leader in the world of handcrafted rugs, is thrilled to announce its participation in Downtown Design, the leading fair for contemporary and quality design in the Middle East. This year, Jaipur Rugs is set to take visitors on a dream journey through a mirage of exquisite rugs, offering a contemporary display of rich craftsmanship and the vibrant culture of Jaipur, India.

Downtown Design, the anchor event of Dubai Design Week, is an internationally acclaimed design fair that celebrates the creativity and innovation within the design industry. Jaipur Rugs, known for its dedication to quality and artistry, is all set to mesmerize visitors with a captivating and immersive exhibit at this prestigious event.

What to expect at Jaipur Rugs' booth:

This year's exhibit by Jaipur Rugs promises to be a sensory experience like no other. Visitors can anticipate the following:

Timeless Craftsmanship: Jaipur Rugs will display an impressive array of hand-knotted, tufted rugs and dhurries, each representing the essence of time-honored craftsmanship. These meticulously crafted pieces are a testament to the skill and artistry of the artisans from Jaipur.

Cultural Fusion: The Jaipur Rugs exhibit will be a fusion of cultures, with designs that draw inspiration from the rich heritage of Jaipur, while incorporating modern elements. Visitors will have the chance to witness the seamless blending of tradition and contemporary design.

Transformational Decor: Jaipur Rugs' offerings at Downtown Design will empower visitors to transform their living spaces into vibrant, inviting environments. Whether you seek to add warmth, color, or personality to your interiors, Jaipur Rugs has a rug to suit your style.

“The Jaipur Rugs exhibit at Downtown Design is set to be a visual feast for design enthusiasts and art lovers,” said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs.“We invite everyone to visit our stand to explore the incredible range of handcrafted rugs that embody the spirit of Jaipur. We are excited to share our passion for design, culture, and craftsmanship with the world.”

Downtown Design will take place from 8th – 11th of November at Dubai Design District (d3). Jaipur Rugs will be located at booths A19 and A20 on the waterfront terrace. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this dream journey through the world of rugs and experience the rich culture of Jaipur.

About Jaipur Rugs:



Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 3 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.