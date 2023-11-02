Global garment, footwear manufacturers face challenges in relocating supply chains away from China

(MENAFN) Global garment and footwear manufacturers are encountering challenges in relocating their supply chains away from China, according to reports by Bloomberg. Many have found it difficult to identify alternative production centers, with some even reversing their plans and returning to the mainland due to mounting economic uncertainties worldwide and sluggish consumer demand.



Laura Magill, the global head of sustainability at Bata Group, a prominent footwear brand, highlighted that China boasts a mature ecosystem developed over decades, ensuring competitive pricing and delivering stable quality through large-scale manufacturing that is "difficult to replicate" elsewhere.



Earlier this year, numerous media outlets reported that fashion companies in the United States and the European Union were reevaluating their longstanding reliance on Chinese factories, no longer designating China as their primary supplier due to increasing diplomatic uncertainties stemming from Washington's trade disputes with Beijing.



Some manufacturers reportedly shifted their production lines to countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, and Portugal. Lin Feng, owner of apparel factories in and around China's Guangzhou, shared his experience with Bloomberg. In 2020, he established a new production line for ladies' dresses in Hanoi as a way to "test the waters." However, despite offering salaries that were half of what he paid in Guangzhou, Lin did not reap the benefits he had anticipated, as orders from cautious overseas customers significantly declined.



Consequently, he exited Vietnam and refocused his efforts back on Guangzhou in 2022, as his plants primarily produce clothing for US and European clients. Lin emphasized, "There's no point in discussing expansion or overseas shifts now. With weak demand, low labor costs, and tariff exemptions, are meaningless."



