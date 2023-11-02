Russian Urals Crude rates proceed to surpass forced caps

(MENAFN)

The Ministry of Finance revealed that the average price of Russia's Urals blend of crude oil reached USD81.52 per barrel in October, marking a substantial 35 percent increase over the USD60 price cap established by the G7 and the European Union in December. Additionally, the discount to the Brent benchmark stood at USD9.57 per barrel for the same period.

Year-on-year data illustrates a 15 percent surge in the average cost of Urals, with October 2022 recording a barrel of Russian oil trading at USD70.62. However, on a monthly basis, there was a slight dip of nearly 2 percent in the cost of Urals, compared to September's average of USD83.08 per barrel.



Throughout the first ten months of the year, the average price of Urals notably decreased in comparison to the same period in 2022, dropping to USD61.84 per barrel from USD79.57.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a substantial USD1.8 billion increase in Russian oil export revenue for September. This surge was attributed to a combination of higher average prices for Russian crude and oil products, coupled with an expansion in total export volumes. As a result, Russia garnered USD18.8 billion from oil exports in September, marking the most lucrative month since July 2022 according to the IEA.



Despite efforts by the European Union and G7 countries to enforce a USD60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports, data indicates that these measures have largely fallen short. Similar restrictions were introduced in February for exports of Russian petroleum products, all aimed at curbing Russia's energy revenues. The continued discrepancies between imposed caps and actual prices present an ongoing challenge for the international community.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107360232