Beenz's Promise Of Pure Honey Is Forged From Flowers And Woven By Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Each Golden Drop of Goodness Flows Directly From Some of the Richest Remote Indigenous Honey Forests in the World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey is a popular health and wellness tool. But the team at

BeeNZ knows how hard it is to source honey that is truly pure and respectful of the six-legged insects that create it. Often, the best solution is to source honey directly from wild, unadulterated flora.

This desire for a clean, natural landscape where bees can naturally go about their neverending work is a motivating factor behind BeeNZ's push for pure honey. The New Zealand honey farm sells the highest-quality Mānuka and Kānuka honey around the world (including the United States), and it remains fiercely committed to doing so as a sustainable operation that respects nature.

"Our bees live in the wild, untouched New Zealand countryside," says company co-founder Julie Hayes. "They forage for honey from a variety of wildflowers that are free of pollutants. Once collected, our workers take extreme care to package that honey so that it remains as pure and authentic as possible by the time it reaches our customers' pantries."

BeeNZ is both B Corp-certified and Toitu Enviromark Gold Certified , a pair of prestigious testaments to the brand's commitment to sustainability and a clean environment. Hayes adds that her company refuses to tamper with the natural process of honeymaking. They take what the bees offer and not a drop more.

"For us, honey isn't an agricultural product," Hayes declares. "You don't farm it. Bees forge it directly from flowers. Only then can we carefully and respectfully collect the excess and weave it into our lives as a health and wellness tool that is pure, powerful, and sourced directly from nature."

About BeeNZ

BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company - much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMFTM (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at .

