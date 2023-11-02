Global Food Antioxidants Market Size To Reach USD 4.36 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food antioxidants market is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.36 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to maintain the stability of food ingredients and extend shelf life of food products. Growing consumption of foods that are rich in antioxidants is another key factor expected to drive demand for food antioxidants in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities related to food antioxidants by research institutes is also boosting growth of the food antioxidants market. High stability and low volatility of food antioxidants helps to maintain the texture, level of nutrients, freshness, color, aroma, and functionality of the food. Growing consumer demand for natural ingredients globally has stimulated the clean-label trend, which has resulted in higher utilization of natural antioxidants as compared to synthetic antioxidants. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Stringent regulations regarding synthetic antioxidants are projected to restrain growth of food antioxidants market to a certain extent. Additionally, high cost is expected to restrain demand for natural food antioxidants during the forecast period. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 2.12 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 4.36 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, type, source, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc. and BTSA Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global food antioxidants market is moderately fragmented, with a number of large-, small-, and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for major revenue share. Companies are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the food antioxidants market. Expansion of production facilities and development of more natural-based ingredients and products with the objective of catering to rising demand from a growing global health-conscious consumer base are some key trends observed in the market. Some prominent players operating in the food antioxidants market are:



BASF SE

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Kemin Industries

Barentz Group

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Kalsec Inc. BTSA

Strategic development

In October 2020, Barentz International, which is a leading global distributor of life science ingredients, entered into an agreement to acquire Maroon Group, which is a leading specialty distributor of North America. The acquisition is expected to expand the activities of Barentz and would help the company become a global leader in the life sciences arena.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



In August 2019, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced the launch of its green tea extract, Teavigo, in the U.S. to cater to growing demand for antioxidants in food and beverage products. The product is expected to help in the prevention of various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, dental cavities, and periodontal disease. The product has up to 94% Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG).

Prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. Usage of natural antioxidants to prevent lipid oxidation in meat and meat products is safe, efficient, and promising, which is driving utilization of such food antioxidants in prepared meat and poultry products.

Natural antioxidants segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing use of natural antioxidants such as green tea, rosemary, oregano, and grape seed extracts to prevent lipid oxidation in poultry meat is expected to continue to support demand for natural antioxidants in the meat and poultry industry during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food antioxidants market in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic oxidative stress-related diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases among the growing population has been resulting in increasing consumption of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue share growth rate in the global food antioxidants market in 2020. Rising consumption of processed food with high antioxidant levels among consumers with high disposable income in countries in the region is expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific food antioxidants during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of application, type, source, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)



Prepared food



Seafood



Nutraceuticals



Fats & Oils



Plant-based Alternatives



Prepared Meat & Poultry



Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)



Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)



Oils



Fruits and Vegetables



Spices and Herbs



Gallic Acid



Botanical Extracts

Petroleum-derived

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Sugar Substitute Market Size, Share, Trends, By Origin (Artificial/Synthetic, Natural), By Type (High-fructose syrups, Low-intensity sweeteners, High-intensity sweeteners), By Composition (Sugar Alcohols, Stevia, Saccharine, Sucralose, Cyclamate), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Stevia Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Leaf, Liquid and Powder), By Form (Liquid and Dry), By Application (Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Tabletop Sweeteners, Food & Beverages, Convenience Food, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market By Product (Flavored, Unflavored), By Fat Content (Whole, Semi Skimmed, Skimmed), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Isoflavones Market By Source, by Form, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market By Product Type (Plant-Based Dairy, Plant-Based Meat), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Almond, Corn, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Food Antioxidants Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Skin Health Foods Market

Animal Free Dairy Products Market

Fructooligosaccharides Market

Vitamins and Supplements Market

Plant Based Sweeteners Market

Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Protein Snacks Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Health Foods Market

Lysine Market

Matcha Market

Condensed Milk Market

Mushroom Market

Kids Nutrition Market

Green Tea Market

Organic Seeds Market

Cannabis Cultivation Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Canned Tuna Market Herbal Tea Market





Tags Food Antioxidants Market Size Food Antioxidants Market Trend Food Antioxidants market research market report Related Links